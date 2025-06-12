POLITICS
1 min read
Israel should not strike Iran as nuclear deal 'close': Trump
"We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement," US President Trump says.
Israel should not strike Iran as nuclear deal 'close': Trump
Trump to sign a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in the White House, June 12, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
June 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump called on ally Israel not to strike Iran's nuclear sites, saying a deal remained close if Tehran compromises.

Trump on Thursday acknowledged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering a strike, which he said could spark a "massive conflict" – leading to a US decision to draw down embassy staff in the region.

"We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement," Trump told reporters.

Asked about his discussions with Netanyahu, Trump said: "I don't want them going in, because I think it would blow it."

Trump quickly added: "Might help it actually, but it also could blow it."

RelatedTRT Global - Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions

Trump's Middle East pointman Steve Witkoff is set to hold a sixth round of talks on Sunday in Oman with Iran, which defiantly said it would raise levels of uranium enrichment – the key sticking point in talks.

Trump again described himself as a man of peace and said he would prefer a negotiated settlement with Iran.

"I'd love to avoid the conflict. Iran's going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher -- meaning they're going to have to give us some things that they're not willing to give us right now," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran says it has intel to strike Israel in response to 'any' attack on nuclear sites
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dozens killed, many still missing after boats capsize in Lake Tumba, DRC
Egypt detains over 200 activists day before Gaza solidarity march
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Air India tragedy: Deadliest aviation disaster in a decade claims over 240 lives
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
By Murat Sofuoglu
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Worldwide responses pour in after Air India plane crash
Air India crash brings Boeing 787’s safety record under scrutiny again
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Istanbul’s iconic Rami Library among finalists for 2025 Aga Khan Architecture Award
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
Iran eyes new enrichment site after IAEA rebuke; China appeals for calm
North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us