A Salvadoran man at the centre of a row over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has been detained again and is facing deportation, US officials said.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in March and then sent back to the United States, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday.

ICE was "processing him for deportation," Noem added in a post on X.

According to Abrego Garcia's lawyers, the government intends to deport him to far-flung Uganda.

Abrego Garcia was released last week from a jail in Tennessee, where he is facing human smuggling charges, and allowed to go home to Maryland pending trial.

He was required to check in with ICE in Baltimore on Monday as one of the conditions of his release.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, one of Abrego Garcia's attorneys, said his client was taken into custody by ICE when he turned up for the appointment.

"The notice stated that the reason was an interview," Sandoval-Moshenberg said. "Clearly that was false. There was no need for them to take him into ICE detention.”

"He was already on electronic monitoring from the US Marshals Service and basically on house arrest," he said. "The only reason that they've chosen to take him into detention is to punish him."

The attempt to deport Garcia to Uganda in East Africa adds a dramatic new twist to a saga that became a test case for Trump's harsh crackdown on irregular immigration -- and, critics say, his trampling of the law.