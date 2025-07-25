WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Rights group files 'war crimes' complaint against Israeli paratrooper in Greek-administered Cyprus
The complaint includes evidence of the Israeli soldier’s role in attacks on civilian infrastructure and social media posts glorifying the destruction.
Rights group files 'war crimes' complaint against Israeli paratrooper in Greek-administered Cyprus
Since October 2023, Israeli soldiers have used social media extensively to document their destruction in Gaza. / Reuters
July 25, 2025

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a formal war crimes complaint with authorities in Greek-administered Cyprus, accusing an Israeli paratrooper of participating in “grave violations of international law” during Israel’s war on Gaza.

In a statement, the Brussels-based NGO said it has requested the immediate arrest of Tameer Mulla, a Druze Israeli soldier currently believed to be in Greek-administered Cyprus after arriving on 18 July.

The HRF accuses Mulla of direct involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and actions potentially amounting to genocide during the Israeli military operations in Gaza between 2023 and 2025.

“Tameer Mulla served in the 101st Paratroopers Battalion of the 35th Paratroopers Brigade of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), a frontline unit that played a central role in the destruction of Palestinian cities, hospitals, and refugee camps,” the statement said.

The complaint reportedly includes documentation of Mulla’s participation in deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and educational institutions, as well as social media posts that the foundation says amount to “glorification and incitement.”

“Mulla posted numerous videos, stories, and reels mocking the destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure,” the HRF said.

RelatedTRT Global - From Brazil to Sri Lanka, Palestinian group hunts Israeli ‘war criminals’

Founded in 2024, the foundation is named after Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza on 29 January 2024. Israeli troops also killed six of her family members and two paramedics who attempted to reach her.

Last month, the NGO filed a separate war crimes complaint with the UK’s Metropolitan Police War Crimes Unit, accusing the Israeli Navy of violations of international law during its interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian ship flying the British flag.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us