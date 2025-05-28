US
2 min read
Trump says Harvard should cap foreign student intake at 15%
US president claims international students take spots from Americans; criticises university as ‘a disaster’
Trump says Harvard should cap foreign student intake at 15%
Trump says Harvard should cap foreign student intake at 15% / Reuters
May 28, 2025

​​​​​​​US President Donald Trump has said that Harvard University should limit its international student enrollment to around 15 percent, criticising the current figure of 31 percent as too high.

“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15 percent, not 31 percent,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools — they can’t get in because we have foreign students there.”

His comments follow a move by his administration to revoke Harvard’s ability to enrol international students. However, a federal judge temporarily blocked that directive after the university filed a lawsuit, arguing it violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

“I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country,” Trump said. “We don’t want to see shopping centres exploding. We don’t want to see the kind of riots that you had.”

He called Harvard “a disaster” and said the university must be more transparent.

“Harvard has to show us their lists. They have foreign students — about 31 percent of their students are foreign-based. Almost 31 percent. We want to know where those students come from. Are they troublemakers? What countries do they come from?” he said.

Asked how the standoff with Harvard might end, Trump responded: “I don’t know. Harvard has got to behave themselves. Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect and all they’re doing is getting in deeper and deeper.”

Trump vs Harvard

The showdown between Trump and Harvard started when the president said he would crack down on pro-Palestine protests on US campuses.

He started with Columbia, which ignited a wave of pro-Palestine protests across US campuses, cancelling $400 million in federal funding to the university.

The university ultimately yielded to his pressure, announcing sweeping policy changes, including campus protest policies.

He later froze federal funding for both Cornell University and Northwestern University for allowing pro-Palestine protests.

As for Harvard, the university rejected Trump's demands in early April and later sued the administration for suspending around $2.3 billion in funding.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us