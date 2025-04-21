Harvard University has sued President Donald Trump's administration in an effort to halt the government's pause of more than $2 billion in funding for the US educational institution.

"Over the course of the past week, the federal government has taken several actions following Harvard's refusal to comply with its illegal demands," Harvard President Alan Garber said in a statement.

"Moments ago, we filed a lawsuit to halt the funding freeze because it is unlawful and beyond the government's authority," Garber said.

While the administration decided to ignore anti-Arab and anti-Muslim incidents that have been on the rise since the start of Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, Garber said he will address those incidents as well.

"We will also soon release the reports of the Task Force on Combating Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias and the Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian Bias," Garber said.

Among the US government agencies mentioned in Harvard's lawsuit were the Education Department, the Health Department, the Justice Department, the Energy Department and the General Services Administration.

The Trump administration had no immediate comment.

TRT Global - Trump hits Harvard with $2.2B funding freeze over its rejection of his demands Harvard's president says Trump's demands threaten "our values as a private institution." 🔗

Universities under pressure

The Trump administration has been tightening its chokehold on the prestigious university amid a wider crackdown on US universities over pro-Palestine protests and other issues.

He started with Columbia, which ignited a wave of pro-Palestine protests across US campuses, cancelling $400 million in federal funding to the university.

The university ultimately yielded to his pressure, announcing sweeping policy changes, including campus protest policies.

He then targeted Harvard, launching a review of alleged antisemitism and threatened to withdraw $9 billion in federal funding from the university.

He later froze federal funding for both Cornell University and Northwestern University for allowing pro-Palestine protests.