In what appears to be a significant escalation in the ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel, reports indicate that Tehran may have launched retaliatory attacks following Israel’s early morning air strikes, which reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian military officials.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin on Friday, Iran initiated drone and missile strikes after Israel’s massive pre-dawn assault on Iranian territory, involving an estimated 200 planes.

The Israeli offensive reportedly resulted in the assassination of key Iranian military figures, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami, and senior military strategist Gholam Ali Rashid.

The attacks also reportedly killed at least six top nuclear scientists.

Israel’s public broadcaster reports that the country has started intercepting drones over Syria, while Channel 12 says its air force is intercepting UAVs over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s state news agency reports that the country intercepted a number of missiles and drones that entered its airspace this morning.

Israel has also evacuated passenger planes from Ben Gurion Airport following drone strikes from Iran, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia said they were moving their planes out of the country, hours after Israel launched widespread strikes against Iran and braced for retaliation.

The planes were flown without passengers, according to a spokesperson for Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, which on Friday closed until further notice.

‘The terrorist regime’

Israel said it was evacuating and relocating its aircraft from the airport, claiming that this was part of a contingency plan developed over the past few days.

Iran has not officially confirmed any attacks on Israel. However, Iran's armed forces stated there were "no limits" on their response to Israel.

"Now that the terrorist regime occupying Al-Quds (Jerusalem) has crossed all red lines... (there are) no limits in responding to this crime," the armed forces general staff said in a statement.

On the other hand, Britain will not protect Israel as Iran reportedly retaliates against overnight Israeli strikes, according to the defence editor of The Times newspaper on X, without citing sources.

In October 2024, when Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refuelling tanker participated in efforts to prevent further escalation, but the jets did not engage any targets.

Britain was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran overnight, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged both sides to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy.

Britain's Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence have not yet responded to a request for comment on any potential British involvement in protecting Israel.