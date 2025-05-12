CLIMATE
Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh
Due to its geographic location the country has seen growing number of strikes, with nearly 300 people killed last year.
May 12, 2025

At least 13 people were killed by lightning strikes in parts of Bangladesh amid a growing number of casualties due to the recurrent natural calamity, according to Anadolu and local Channel 24 TV.

Lightning strikes killed nine people, including a child and several farmers, in eastern Brahmanbaria and central Kishoreganj districts on Sunday.

In addition, one person each died in Chapaiwabganj, Naogaon, Sherpur and Habiganj districts, Channel 24 reported.

At least four people were injured in the strikes.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast thunderstorms for many parts of the country Sunday evening amid scorching heat waves sweeping across the nation, including in the capital, Dhaka.

Awareness to save lives

On April 28, at least 17 people died in seven districts of the country in lightning strikes, prompting a call for awareness to save lives.

A voluntary organisation called Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum, which works to spread awareness of thunderstorms, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths of so many people in lightning strikes.

Kabirul Bashar, president of the organisation and a teacher at Jahangirnagar University, said over 70 percent of the people who die from lightning strikes are involved in agricultural work.

He emphasised awareness to save lives, as there is no way to prevent lightning.

According to UN data, an average of 300 people die from lightning strikes every year in Bangladesh. This year, 67 people died from lightning strikes from January to April 30, while 297 people were killed last year.

Deaths mostly occur from April to June. With the growing number of casualties, the BMD has been issuing lightning warnings in Bangladesh since April 1 this year.

