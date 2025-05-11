WORLD
Indian air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots back home
A Pakistani military spokesperson says that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.
A ceasefire appeared to hold on Sunday between India and Pakistan. / Reuters
May 11, 2025

The Indian Air Force has said that "losses are a part of combat" without giving details but claimed that all its pilots were back home after fighting with Pakistan this week, responding to a question on whether the force suffered losses.

A Pakistani military spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.

Also on Wednesday, four government sources in Indian-administrated Kashmir told Reuters that three fighter jets crashed in the federal territory, hours after India claimed it struck nine Pakistani "terrorist infrastructure" sites across the border.

A ceasefire appeared to hold on Sunday between India and Pakistan, hours after the nuclear-armed rivals accused each other of violating a truce that brought them back from the brink of all-out war.

The ceasefire was agreed on Saturday after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks which killed at least 60 people and sent thousands fleeing, in the worst violence since India and Pakistan's last open conflict in 1999.

The "full and immediate" halt to hostilities was unexpectedly announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, who said that it followed a "long night of talks mediated by the United States".

TRT Global - Trump to work with India, Pakistan to settle ‘1000 years’ of Kashmir dispute

President Trump hails the US-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying he will now work with leaders of both countries to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
