Türkiye has entered a pivotal stage in its fight against terrorism, marked by a renewed spirit of political consensus and national unity.

Ruling AK Party Spokesman Omer Celik shared on his X account on Monday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s determined political leadership — defined by a clear, inclusive vision and a framework set as state policy — has been instrumental in shaping this new phase.

Celik added that MHP Chairman Devlet Bahceli’s historic call, his firm stance on the latest developments, and his guiding role have all contributed to reinforcing the country’s internal unity — a process he described as strengthening the “domestic front” comprehensively.

The AK Party spokesman emphasised that the recent pace of effective and meaningful inter-party dialogue, built on consultation and mutual engagement, has allowed democratic politics to embrace responsibility and generate concrete initiatives — reaffirming its function as the “legitimate address” for problem-solving.

Terror-free future

Referring to the recent statement issued from Imrali Island, Celik said the PKK’s subsequent decision to disband and lay down arms is a major milestone in Türkiye’s pursuit of a “terror-free future.” He stressed that this is a critical turning point and, if realised in its entirety, could open the door to a completely new era for the nation.

However, he cautioned that this decision must be fully and concretely implemented in all aspects. “The disbandment and disarmament decision must be executed in a tangible way, encompassing all PKK branches, extensions, and illegal structures without exception,” Celik stated. “Only then can it be considered a true turning point.”

He noted that this process will be closely monitored by state institutions with precision on the ground. The progress made will be regularly reported to President Erdogan, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

Celik stressed the importance of realising this decision both “inside” and “outside” the country. If done properly, he said, this will help block the imperialist strategies that have long used terror organisations as proxies in regional conflicts.

Unity and national identity

He explained that achieving the vision of a “terror-free Türkiye” would not only mark a new chapter in security policy but would also revitalise the nation’s democratic channels at a time when political systems around the world face deepening challenges. He argued that Türkiye’s democracy, political landscape and national solidarity would all be empowered.

“This would ensure that the channels of political dialogue, especially in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, operate at their fullest capacity,” he said. “The understanding that our Republic is the shared roof of all citizens, and that democracy is the foundational ground for solving all issues, will become even more firmly rooted.”

“With our shared sense of history, destiny and citizenship,” Celik continued, “our future will continue to be shaped on the strongest and most legitimate foundations. Each positive step forward will create the momentum for further progress.”

Celik reiterated that the goal of a “terror-free Türkiye” must be realised in all its dimensions — fully, concretely, and uncompromisingly. “Achieving this goal,” he said, “means that all citizens — regardless of cultural, ethnic or sectarian background — will be the ones who truly win.”

He closed with a message of unity and national identity: “Even if our names are different, our common surname is the Republic of Türkiye.”

Celik reaffirmed that there is no room for debate regarding the core principles of the Turkish state or the values of its people. “No step that would undermine these values has been taken, and none will ever be considered,” he said.

He concluded by describing the vision of a “terror-free Türkiye” as one of the most important strategic pillars of President Erdogan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision.

“Let our nation be at ease,” Celik said. “The Republic of Türkiye is fully in control of its agenda.”

Terror group disbands

The PKK, long deemed a major security threat by Türkiye, has announced it is disbanding and laying down arms.

Over 40 years, the terror group has been responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of children, women and men.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the EU, the US, NATO, and several other countries around the world.

The terrorist organisation PKK, responsible for decades of bloodshed and violence, has

announced that it is disbanding and laying down arms following a congress held from May 5–7 in northern Iraq.

The Turkish government has long considered the PKK and its affiliates a primary threat to national security and regional stability.

Ankara has consistently emphasised that no terror group has a place within or around Türkiye’s borders, and that the only acceptable outcome is the full elimination of terrorist activity through unconditional disarmament and dissolution.

While the development may be a milestone in the fight against terrorism, Türkiye remains

cautious. Officials stress that the true test lies in implementation: the permanent end of armed activity and the verifiable dismantling of terrorist infrastructure.