Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statement that he will be "waiting for Putin in Türkiye" for possible talks to end the war has attracted major attention from international media outlets.

The potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would mark a significant step in the conflict, now in its third year.

News outlets around the world reported on Zelenskyy's announcement with various headlines and breaking news, highlighting the possibility of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia taking place in Türkiye.

Axios reported under the headline "Zelenskyy to travel to Türkiye for potential talks with Putin," quoting a Ukrainian official who said, “Zelenskyy will be in Türkiye on Thursday even if Russia doesn't agree to start a ceasefire on Monday."

The New York Times noted that "Zelenskyy’s declaration in a post on X did not clarify whether his participation would depend on Russia first accepting a ceasefire, but he called again for Russia to halt hostilities to allow for diplomacy."

The BBC reported that "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘personally’ in Istanbul on Thursday for talks over ending the war."

The Independent quoted Zelenskyy's post: X: "I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses."

The Sunday Times said that "Ukraine’s president has agreed to attend peace negotiations in Turkey for what could be the first direct talks between the two countries since 2022."

The Kyiv Independent ran the headline: "Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin in Türkiye calls for immediate ceasefire."

Ukrinform said that "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he expects Russia to implement a ceasefire and that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15."

Singapore’s The Straits Times reported that "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 he would be willing to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Türkiye ‘personally’ after US President Donald Trump said direct talks were needed to determine whether peace was possible."

The Iran Front Page news site, based in Tehran, ran the headline: "Zelenskyy says ready to meet Putin in Türkiye on Thursday."

The Moscow Times, in a report titled "Trump Urges Ukraine to Accept Talks With Russia," cited Zelenskyy’s post: "I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday."

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network used the headline on its website: "Zelenskyy hopes for truce, says he’ll meet Putin ‘personally’ in Türkiye," adding: "Ukraine’s leader has insisted there must be a full, temporary ceasefire in place before any direct talks with Russia."

The Peninsula Qatar emphasised the Ukrainian president’s willingness to talk: "Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin in Türkiye personally."

A South African outlet ran the headline: "Zelenskyy says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce."

Putin proposes to resume Istanbul talks on May 15.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a speech during a press conference held in Moscow, emphasised that Kiev officials were being urged to resume the negotiations they paused at the end of 2022, stating:

"On Thursday, May 15, we propose the immediate resumption of direct negotiations in Istanbul, exactly where they were previously interrupted, and especially without any preconditions."

Zelenskyy, in a post on X, noted that they had proposed a full and permanent ceasefire to Russia, saying, "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy."

Noting that he would be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on May 15, he said, "I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses."