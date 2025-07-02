TÜRKİYE
World peace requires global understanding based on truth, justice: Türkiye's Altun
"For peace, tranquility of world, it is essential for understanding that centres on truth, justice to prevail globally," says Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun at Türkiye-China Media Forum in Ankara.
Fahrettin Altun attends the "Türkiye-China Media Forum" program organised by the Directorate of Communications and delivers speech. / AA
July 2, 2025

World peace requires a global understanding based on truth and justice, Türkiye's Head of Communications has said.

"For the peace and tranquility of the world, it is essential for an understanding that centres on truth and justice to prevail globally," Fahrettin Altun said at the Türkiye-China Media Forum organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday.

Altun stressed that Turkish-Chinese relations have historically been based on mutual respect, cooperation, and cultural closeness.

"This relationship, which carries the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, is now also gaining new and strong ground in the field of media and communication."

Türkiye fighting for peace, prosperity

Altun noted that "Türkiye has been fighting for peace and prosperity for all with its stabilising power."

"With this vision, our country has taken responsibility in almost all of the recent crises and hosted diplomatic meetings and peace negotiations. Our fundamental goal is for truth and justice to prevail in every field," he added.

"The way to do this is to ensure fairer representation in the international communication ecosystem as well as in diplomacy."

A disinformation-resistant global media structure where all humanity can make its voice heard is also key for global peace, Altun added.

Disinformation 'common problem'

Altun said new communication technologies, such as digitalisation, have had a significant impact on the media; however, he added, this transformation has also presented challenges.

"Especially threats such as disinformation, perception operations, artificial content manipulation, and digital polarisation are not only a problem of a country or a region but also a common problem of the global public," he highlighted.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising trust in communication, accuracy in information, and responsibility in media ethics in the face of truth destruction.

"The way to do this is through multilateral cooperation, mutual sharing of experience, and international media solidarity," Altun said.

"In this respect, we are developing the Türkiye-China Media Forum as a platform that serves the common interests of not only the two countries but also the global media community," he underlined.

Altun added that they have always prioritised and valued the sharing of mutual experience and information with friendly and strategic partner countries, like China.

"This forum is a manifestation of this understanding," he stressed, adding that Türkiye and China are two countries that have the capacity to develop not only economic but also civilisation-based cooperation.

