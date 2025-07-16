WORLD
2 min read
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
The US says the accord shows Washington is willing to work with any country that wants a civil nuclear energy programme.
Bahrain is a close ally of the United States and serves as the base for the US Navy's 5th Fleet. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The United States and Bahrain have signed a civilian nuclear energy accord as US President Donald Trump met with the Gulf nation's crown prince.

At a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the accord showed the United States is willing to work with any country that wants a civil nuclear energy programme "not geared toward weaponisation or threatening the security of their neighbours."

He was alluding to Iran, which the United States and Israel accuse of trying to develop nuclear weapons.

The United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 as it joined Israel's 12-day war against its arch foe.

Bahrain is a close ally of the United States and serves as the base for the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

Trump met later on Wednesday in the Oval Office with Crown Prince Salman Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa to discuss Mideast security issues and economic cooperation.

"We've had a tremendous relationship, I have personally, with Bahrain over the years, and it has been a fantastic ally," Trump told reporters as he sat with the Bahraini delegation before their talks.

Bahrain is also a signatory of the so-called Abraham Accords, signed during Trump's first term in the White House.

Under these agreements, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan established formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
