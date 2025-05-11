WORLD
Zelenskyy sees positive signs as Putin hints at ending the war
Ukraine's president has welcomed signs that Russia may end the war and expressed readiness for direct peace talks, starting with a ceasefire on May 12.
Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. / Reuters
May 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed cautious optimism following indications that Russia may be considering ending its ongoing war with Ukraine.

In Sunday’s statement on social media platform X, Zelenskyy described the development as a "positive sign" that could mark a turning point in the conflict that has devastated Ukraine and drawn global attention for over a year.

“It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the whole world is waiting for hostilities to cease, stressing that the first step in “ending any war is a ceasefire.”

We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet,” he said.

Separately, US President Donald Trump said on the social media platform Truth Social that he will continue to work with both sides to ensure that the ceasefire takes place.

Istanbul agreement

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine proposed by President Vladimir Putin will take into account the situation on the ground as well as the negotiations of 2022, the Interfax news agency reported.

Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
