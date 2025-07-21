WORLD
2 min read
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Axios says White House officials said Netanyahu's actions could undermine Trump's peace efforts in the region.
Trump has so far refrained from publicly criticising Netanyahu, and it's unclear if he shares the same frustration as his advisers. / Reuters
July 21, 2025

Israeli strikes in Syria have led to "growing scepticism inside the Trump administration" regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a sense that his policies in the Middle East are "too disruptive," the US-based Axios news site reported.

White House officials told Axios on Sunday that Israel's recent bombing of Syria's presidential compound, general staff headquarters and defence ministry has raised alarm about Netanyahu's unpredictable behaviour.

"The feeling is that every day there is something new," said one senior official.

Some White House officials criticised Netanyahu's increasing aggression, with one saying he "acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time."

One official warned that Netanyahu's actions could undermine US President Donald Trump's efforts in Syria and exhaust his goodwill.

"The bombing in Syria caught the president and the White House by surprise. The president doesn't like turning on the television and seeing bombs dropped in a country he is seeking peace in," said a US official.

A senior official highlighted Israel's bombing of a church in Gaza last week, which prompted Trump to call Netanyahu, demanding an explanation.

Officials emphasised the growing scepticism within Trump's team toward the Israeli prime minister, saying he is "sometimes like a child who just won't behave."

Washington remains alarmed over Netanyahu and his regional policies, officials said.

Trump has so far refrained from publicly criticising Netanyahu, and it's unclear if he shares the same frustration as his advisers.

Neither Israeli nor US officials have responded to the report.

Syria clashes

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida in southern Syria.

The violence escalated, and Israeli air strikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the need to protect the Druze community as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

All parties in Syria agreed to pause the violence as of 5 pm Damascus time (1400GMT) Sunday, Tom Barrack, the US special envoy for Syria, announced.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
