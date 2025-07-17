Israeli warplanes have launched a new air strike in southern Syria's Sweida city, Syrian media said.

The state news agency SANA said the attack late on Thursday targeted the outskirts of the city, without giving details about injuries or damage.

The fresh attack came a day after the Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in the city, which includes full reintegration of the southern province under central government authority.

Israel has been targeting the capital, Damascus, as well as Sweida and Daraa, on claims of protecting the Druze community.

US says didn't support strikes

Meanwhile, the United States said on Thursday that it opposed its ally Israel's strikes in Syria, a day after Washington and Ankara helped broker a deal to end violence.

"The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

"We are engaging diplomatically with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the present crisis and reach a lasting agreement between the two sovereign states," she said.

She declined to say if the United States had expressed its displeasure with Israel or whether it would oppose future strikes on Syria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced concern when asked about the Israeli strikes, which included attacking the Defence Ministry in Damascus.

He later issued a statement that did not directly address the Israeli strikes but voiced broader concern about the violence.

Israel has claimed it was intervening on behalf of the Druze community after communal clashes.

Israel has repeatedly been striking Syria since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday by telephone, has sided with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia in seeking a better relationship with Syria under its new leader, Ahmed al Sharaa.