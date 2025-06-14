WORLD
1 min read
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Putin conveys Russia's strong condemnation of Israel's actions against Iran, Russian state media reports.
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
The conversation between the two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the escalating Middle East crisis, particularly tensions between Israel and Iran, which both described as "very alarming", according to Kremlin aides.

The call, described by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as "meaningful and very useful", comes amid heightened fears of a broader regional conflict after Israel's recent strikes targeting Iranian territory.

"Putin conveyed Russia's strong condemnation of Israel's actions against Iran," Ushakov told Russian state media.

The two also discussed the possibility of resuming negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, with Trump telling Putin that US negotiators are ready to re-engage with Iranian representatives, according to Interfax.

The conversation between the two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ushakov said Trump showed interest in a "speedy resolution" to the conflict, while Putin reiterated Russia's readiness to resume talks with Ukraine after June 22.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us