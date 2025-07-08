US
2 min read
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Justice Department memo says video footage shows no one entered Epstein’s cell area the night he died in 2019, no charges for others involved.
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
FILE PHOTO - New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein on March 28, 2017. / AP
July 8, 2025

The US Department of Justice and FBI have concluded that disgraced figure Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a "client list," blackmail public figures, or die by homicide, according to a memo cited in a report by Axios.

The memo, reviewed by the news outlet, marks the first formal rejection by the Trump administration of longstanding conspiracy theories surrounding the convicted sex offender's death in a New York prison cell in August 2019.

According to the memo, federal investigators found "no credible evidence" that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals or had compiled any list of clients.

The report also states that no other individuals involved in Epstein’s case will face charges.

The DOJ said it is releasing both raw and enhanced footage of the hallway outside Epstein’s cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center.

Officials say the video confirms that no one entered the area from 10:40 pm on August 9, when Epstein was locked in, until he was found unresponsive the next morning around 6:30 am.

"The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the colour, and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability," the memo said.

The footage reportedly supports the conclusion of the medical examiner, who ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

The release comes after years of speculation—particularly among right-wing circles—that Epstein was murdered to silence him about his ties to elites in politics, business and entertainment.

Those theories were previously echoed by figures now leading the FBI: Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, both of whom have since said Epstein took his own life.

The memo adds that much of the unreleased Epstein-related material includes sensitive content involving child sexual abuse and details about his victims.

The DOJ stated that no further disclosure is "appropriate or warranted," citing risks of implicating individuals who are not charged and may have no connection to wrongdoing.

Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and related offences.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us