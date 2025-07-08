Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is working with the United States to identify countries that could “offer Palestinians a better future,” as he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"Israel is working with the US to find countries that will give Palestinians a better future," Netanyahu told reporters at the start of the meeting on Monday.

The Israeli leader added that peace could be achieved with Palestinians who do not seek Israel’s destruction, but stressed that "the sovereign power of security always remains in our hands."

Asked whether a two-state solution remains possible, Trump replied: "I don’t know," and directed the question to Netanyahu, who has repeatedly voiced opposition to Palestinian statehood.

"Some people are asking us to give the Palestinians a state," Netanyahu said.

"But that would be a platform for our destruction."

Netanyahu also claimed that after October 7, Hamas effectively had a state in Israel, but "they destroyed it."

Trump said he believed Hamas was willing to agree to a ceasefire.

"They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," he said.

Netanyahu also handed Trump a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"You deserve it," he told the US president.

In response, Trump said: “coming from you, this is very meaningful.”

Clashes with Iran

The leaders also discussed Iran.

Trump said he hopes the war between Israel and Iran is over and reiterated that he is open to removing sanctions on Tehran "at the right time."

He confirmed that talks with Iranian officials are scheduled in the coming week.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump told reporters along Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting will take place in the "next week or so."

Asked about another strike on Iran, Trump said: "I hope we're not going to have to do that.

I can't imagine wanting to do that."

"I hope it's over. Yeah, I think Iran wants to meet. I think they want to make peace, and I'm all for it," he said.

