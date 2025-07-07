Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the White House to denounce Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, demanding a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Monday's protest, organised by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) in collaboration with anti-war group CODEPINK and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), took place in front of Lafayette Park, just hours before Netanyahu was set to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Demonstrators slammed the Israeli leader's visit as a "stain" on US foreign policy.

Many held signs referencing an arrest warrant issued by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in Gaza.

"This is not a diplomatic visit. This is a disgrace," said Robert McCaw, Director of Government Affairs at CAIR.

"Every handshake, every deal, every photo op (with Netanyahu) with American leaders stains the hands of all Americans with the blood of children from Gaza."

The protests came as Netanyahu arrived in Washington to meet with Trump.

Protesters held signs that read "End the Gaza War. Save All Hostages," while many voiced frustration over what they described as Netanyahu's refusal to end the genocide and secure a hostage-prisoner deal.

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023. Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 54,320 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

The ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

'Judaism and Zionism are not the same'

"This moment is pivotal," said Osama Abu Irshaid, executive director of AMP.

"America is not a neutral party. Trump is not a mediator. Trump is a partner in this genocide. He has to bring himself to end this genocide, as he has to force Netanyahu to bring this genocide to an end."

Abu Irshaid urged Trump to "publicly and unequivocally demand" a permanent and unconditional ceasefire from Netanyahu and to end what he described as "vague diplomacy and half measures."

CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin underscored the growing disconnect between US politicians and public opinion.

"It is quite amazing that, despite the mainstream media, the majority of American people now do not support Israel."

"It's all age groups, it's Republicans, Democrats, independents, it's Blacks, it's whites, it's all demographics in the United States. They don't want to keep sending money and bombs to Israel," she said.

Also joining the protest was Rabbi Dovid Feldman, who pushed back against accusations that criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic.

"This is not about anti-Semitism. This is about crimes taking place. Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal wanted by the International Court," he said. "Judaism and Zionism are not the same. Judaism is a religion, while Zionism is a purely political movement."

Father of Israeli hostage joins protest

Among the protesters was the father of an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza.

"Only Donald Trump can save my son," Yehuda Cohen said in an interview with Anadolu Agency, holding a photo of his 21-year-old son Nimrod Cohen.

In an appeal to the US president, who is set to receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday for in-person talks, Cohen asked he "force Netanyahu to end the war and go for a hostage deal."

Wearing a shirt that read "Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Now," Cohen said he had been asking for a hostage deal and an end to the war in Gaza for more than a year.

"We are still asking that. This is the only way my son will be free."

He criticised Netanyahu for putting his personal interests and political survival above the lives of the hostages.

"He's got right-wing extremists in his coalition who want the total occupation of the Gaza Strip. They want to rebuild settlements there and that's why they are threatening that they will withdraw from the coalition if we go for a ceasefire," Cohen said.

Noting Netanyahu's corruption trial in Israel, he accused the Israeli premier of "doing everything to postpone this trial."

"He knows that if he will lose his position as a prime minister, his trial will speed up and a verdict will come which will put him into jail."

Hadar Susskind, president and CEO of the group New Jewish Narrative, told Anadolu Agency that the protest was organised in direct response to Netanyahu’s visit.

"We reached out to bring this group together today because Netanyahu is here meeting Trump," he said. "We demand an end to the war, the return of all hostages, and sending in aid to the people of Gaza and an end to all of this."

Asked if he believes a ceasefire deal could happen this week, Susskind said he remains cautiously optimistic.

"President Trump has said he wants to see it, and he has the capacity to pressure Netanyahu. President Trump can make it happen," he said. "We need not just a temporary pause — but an end to this war."