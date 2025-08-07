WORLD
3 min read
Lebanon approves US proposal to disarm Hezbollah for 'truce with Israel'
Hezbollah has vowed to resist any decision that would strip the country of its “resistance against Israeli aggression”.
Lebanon approves US proposal to disarm Hezbollah for 'truce with Israel'
US plan sees Hezbollah disarmed by year-end. / AP
August 7, 2025

The Lebanese Cabinet has approved the goals outlined in a US proposal aimed at “solidifying a ceasefire agreement with Israel”, Information Minister Paul Morcos said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday following a Cabinet session held at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Morcos said the government backed the objectives listed in the preamble of US envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal to maintain the cessation of hostilities.

"We approved ending the armed presence across all Lebanese territory, including Hezbollah, and deploying the Lebanese army to border areas," Morcos stated.

He added that the government's decisions are intended to "restore stability, uphold state authority, and launch reconstruction efforts."

The Lebanese Cabinet reconvened to continue discussions on disarming Hezbollah.

The talks revolved around a US proposal delivered by envoy Tom Barrack comprising four phases, Reuters reported.

Phase 1 requires Lebanon to commit to full disarmament by December 31, 2025.

In phase 2, Lebanon must begin implementing the plan within 60 days, while Israel starts its withdrawal and releases Lebanese prisoners.

Phase 3 sees further Israeli withdrawal and funding for the reconstruction of Lebanon.

By phase 4, Hezbollah’s remaining heavy weapons must be dismantled.

RelatedTRT Global - ‏Iran reaffirms support for Hezbollah amid Lebanon's disarmament push

'A grave sin'

Hezbollah, however, has firmly rejected the initiative, calling it a “grave sin” and warning of serious political consequences.

Recommended

In a statement, Hezbollah said it considers the government’s move “nonexistent” and vowed to resist any decision that would strip the country of its “resistance against Israeli aggression”.

Secretary-General Naim Qassem said his group would not accept any disarmament timetable while Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory and violate the ceasefire.

“This is a national security issue, not just an internal matter. We are ready to discuss a defence strategy, but not under the pressure of aggression,” he said.

US officials reportedly pressed Beirut to demonstrate a serious commitment to the ceasefire terms agreed in November, which called for limiting weapons to official security agencies.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

As many as 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah, were killed, and around 17,000 others were wounded in Israeli attacks.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.

Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT Global - Lebanese cabinet authorises disarmament of Hezbollah, other non-state actors


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us