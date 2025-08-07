The Lebanese Cabinet has approved the goals outlined in a US proposal aimed at “solidifying a ceasefire agreement with Israel”, Information Minister Paul Morcos said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday following a Cabinet session held at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Morcos said the government backed the objectives listed in the preamble of US envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal to maintain the cessation of hostilities.

"We approved ending the armed presence across all Lebanese territory, including Hezbollah, and deploying the Lebanese army to border areas," Morcos stated.

He added that the government's decisions are intended to "restore stability, uphold state authority, and launch reconstruction efforts."

The Lebanese Cabinet reconvened to continue discussions on disarming Hezbollah.

The talks revolved around a US proposal delivered by envoy Tom Barrack comprising four phases, Reuters reported.

Phase 1 requires Lebanon to commit to full disarmament by December 31, 2025.

In phase 2, Lebanon must begin implementing the plan within 60 days, while Israel starts its withdrawal and releases Lebanese prisoners.

Phase 3 sees further Israeli withdrawal and funding for the reconstruction of Lebanon.

By phase 4, Hezbollah’s remaining heavy weapons must be dismantled.

'A grave sin'

Hezbollah, however, has firmly rejected the initiative, calling it a “grave sin” and warning of serious political consequences.