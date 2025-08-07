WORLD
2 min read
Medical aircraft crashes into Kenyan home, killing six people
The Amref aircraft burst into flames mid-air before crashing into a residential block, killing four aboard and two on the ground.
Medical aircraft crashes into Kenyan home, killing six people
Firefighters search debris at the site where an AMREF plane crashed in Kenya on August 7, 2025. / AP
August 7, 2025

A medical light aircraft crashed into a small residential block near the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, killing at least six people and seriously injuring two, a local official said Thursday.

The plane took off from Nairobi's Wilson airport at 2:17 pm local time (1100 GMT) and was en route to Somaliland when it came down in Ruiru, Kiambu County, shortly after 3:00 pm (1200 GMT).

"We have lost four people, including the pilot... it was all fatal," said Kiambu County commissioner Henry Wafula.

"The house that it landed on... two people again also died," he said, adding that two people on the ground had been "seriously injured".

Images from AFP at the scene showed huge crowds had gathered, as rescuers and first responders picked through the scattered debris.

"The plane started burning while in the air," resident Tasha Wanjira told AFP, before it hurtled down into the small community.

Another resident, Irene Wangui, described how the "plane passed by our building shaking it", and said when the aircraft came down ", there were body parts littered all over".

Recommended

As dusk fell, hundreds remained to watch the rescue workers, with residents sobbing as they were comforted by neighbours.

"I have lost everything, thank God my children were not around," Margaret Wairimu told AFP, weeping over her destroyed home.

Amref Flying Doctors CEO Stephen Gitau confirmed one of their aeroplanes, a Cessna Citation XLS, had been "involved in a fatal accident today", but did not provide any further details.

Gitau said the company was focusing on "the safety and well-being of those on board" and said that further information would be provided "as it is confirmed".

Based in Nairobi, Amref was founded in 1957 as the Flying Doctors of East Africa.

Crashes involving light aircraft are relatively common in eastern Africa.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us