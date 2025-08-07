A medical light aircraft crashed into a small residential block near the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, killing at least six people and seriously injuring two, a local official said Thursday.

The plane took off from Nairobi's Wilson airport at 2:17 pm local time (1100 GMT) and was en route to Somaliland when it came down in Ruiru, Kiambu County, shortly after 3:00 pm (1200 GMT).

"We have lost four people, including the pilot... it was all fatal," said Kiambu County commissioner Henry Wafula.

"The house that it landed on... two people again also died," he said, adding that two people on the ground had been "seriously injured".

Images from AFP at the scene showed huge crowds had gathered, as rescuers and first responders picked through the scattered debris.

"The plane started burning while in the air," resident Tasha Wanjira told AFP, before it hurtled down into the small community.

Another resident, Irene Wangui, described how the "plane passed by our building shaking it", and said when the aircraft came down ", there were body parts littered all over".