ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Netanyahu thanks Trump for backing Israel in conflict with Iran
"I want to thank President Trump, a great friend of the state of Israel," Netanyahu says in a televised statement.
Netanyahu thanks Trump for backing Israel in conflict with Iran
US President Donald Trump and Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu wave as Netanyahu leaves the West Wing of the White House, April 7, 2025, in Washington. / AP
June 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his "support in defending Israel's skies", as Israel exchanged fire with Iran for a sixth day.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, fighting broke out on Friday when Israel launched a massive bombing campaign that prompted Iran to respond with missiles and drones.

"I want to thank President Trump, a great friend of the state of Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised statement on Wednesday.

"I thank him for being at our side, and I thank him for the support of the United States in defending Israel's skies."

RelatedTRT Global - 'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran

He added that Israel was striking Iran with "tremendous power", while acknowledging that Israel had suffered "painful losses" in the war.

"We are striking the ayatollahs' regime with tremendous power," he said. "We are hitting their nuclear programme, their missiles, their military headquarters, the symbols of their power."

He added: "We are suffering numerous losses, painful losses. But the home front is solid, the people are strong and the state of Israel is stronger than ever."

Since Friday, at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds wounded, according to Netanyahu's office.

Media in Israel is subject to strict restrictions from the military censor on the reporting of Iranian air strikes.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli bombing had killed at least 224 people since the fighting, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. It has not issued an updated toll since then.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel intends to unilaterally target Iran's Fordow nuclear facility: official
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us