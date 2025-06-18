ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran
Trump says it's not "too late" for Iran to give up its nuclear programme: "Nothing's too late," he claims. "I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble."
'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran
“I may do it, I may not do it," Trump says in an exchange with reporters at the White House . “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.” / AP
June 18, 2025

President Donald Trump would not say whether he has decided to order a US strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned anew would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens.

“I may do it, I may not do it," Trump said on Wednesday in an exchange with reporters at the White House. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

RelatedTRT Global - Israel expects US to enter fray as it bombs Iran — Israeli media

Trump added that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program as he continues to weigh direct US involvement in Israel's attacks aimed at crushing Tehran's nuclear program.

“Nothing’s too late,” Trump said. “I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble."

“Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week."

Trump also offered a terse response to Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender.

“I say good luck,” Trump said.

RelatedTRT Global - Khamenei insists Iran will 'never surrender', warns off US

Khamenei earlier Wednesday warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not bow to Trump’s call for surrender.

Trump said on Tuesday the US knows where Iran’s Khamenei is hiding as the the Israel-Iran conflict escalates but doesn’t want him killed — “for now.”

“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said.

Trump’s increasingly muscular comments toward the Iranian government come after he urged Tehran’s 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his participation in an international summit earlier this week to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

RelatedTRT Global - Satellite images reveal US Navy mobilisation ahead of potential Iran strike
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us