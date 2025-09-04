WORLD
Google services back online after outage hits millions across regions
Dozens of countries reported hour-long disruptions to YouTube, Gmail and Maps.
Google has yet to comment on the cause of the disruption. / Reuters
September 4, 2025

Access to Google services was restored Thursday after a region-wide outage cut off millions of users across dozens of countries, with disruptions reported in platforms including YouTube, Gmail and Maps.

Monitoring site DownDetector said reports of outages surged around 10 am local time (0700 GMT), as users struggled to access multiple Google services including Chrome and Google Translate.

The disruption lasted for roughly an hour before easing around 0800 GMT.

Turkish Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Omer Fatih Sayan confirmed the outage, saying it affected Türkiye and much of Europe.

“Google, Android, and related services are experiencing an outage spanning Türkiye and Europe,” Sayan said.

“Our National Cyber Incident Response Center has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

Google has yet to comment on the cause of the disruption.

“There was a surge in reports starting at 7:10 GMT and lasting for the past hour. During the outage we received reports from Türkiye, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Romania, Netherlands, Germany and 38 other countries,” wrote tracker website Outage Report.

Some users also reported problems accessing Spotify during the outage.

SOURCE:AA
