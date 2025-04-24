WORLD
West African bloc ECOWAS slams 'barbaric' Benin attack
The Benin government on April 23 said suspected militants killed 54 troops the previous week in an attack on military posts in a Benin national park.
Government spokesperson Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji gives the new toll on the April 17 attack in the W national park in northern Benin, close to the frontiers with Burkina Faso and Niger. / AFP
April 24, 2025

West African regional bloc ECOWAS condemned an attack by suspected militants which killed 54 troops in northern Benin as a "barbaric and cowardly act".

After authorities previously gave a death toll of eight soldiers, the Benin government on Wednesday said suspected militants killed 54 troops last week in an attack on military posts in a Benin national park.

The Economic Community of West African States "condemns in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and cowardly act, which once again aims to sow terror and destabilise our member states", it said in a statement on Thursday.

The "odious terrorist attack" caused the "loss of lives and left several people injured", the statement added, without giving precise figures.

The April 17 attack was claimed by the Al Qaeda-linked group, which said it had killed 70 Beninese soldiers.

The official toll of 54 dead would make it the deadliest attack confirmed by the Beninese authorities since a recent uptick in strikes on military bases.

Benin's government often blames such attacks on extremist militants seeking to extend their reach from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Both countries have been locked in conflict with militants affiliated to Daesh or Al Qaeda for more than a decade.

Benin deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers to secure its borders in January 2022. It later sent an additional 5,000 troops to bolster security in the north.

Twenty-eight Benin soldiers were killed near the border between Benin, Niger and Burkina Faso in January in an attack also claimed by the JNIM.

SOURCE:AFP
