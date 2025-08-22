Several countries, the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies have once again urged Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza after a UN-backed hunger monitoring system confirmed that there is famine in the besieged enclave.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said early on Friday that "as of Aug. 15, 2025, famine (IPC Phase 5)—with reasonable evidence—is confirmed in Gaza Governorate," one of the five governorates in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 62,000 people since October 2023.
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that in light of the famine, even mild illnesses are becoming deadly in Gaza.
"This man-made, widespread malnutrition means that even common and usually mild diseases like diarrhoea are becoming fatal, especially for children," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the US social media company X.
Hadja Lahbib, the European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management, urged Israel to give "unimpeded" humanitarian access into Gaza as famine is now a "reality" in the Palestinian enclave.
"Famine is a reality in Gaza, now confirmed by the IPC report. People are dying from starvation," she wrote on X.
In a statement, a quartet of UN agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, the WHO, and the World Food Program (WFP), also reiterated their call for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to curb deaths from hunger and malnutrition.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said, "Under international humanitarian law, Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the basic needs of the civilian population in Gaza are met, using all the resources it has available."
It said in a statement that the famine declaration in the Palestinian territory "must serve as a catalyst for immediate and concrete action".
'Wholly preventable'
Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin said the Gaza famine was both predictable and preventable, urging Israel to stop its attacks on the besieged enclave.
"Following confirmation of famine in Gaza City for the first time by the UN-backed IPC, Israel has an absolute obligation to allow the people there unfettered and urgent access to humanitarian aid, medical and food supplies," said Martin in a statement.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also denounced the "utterly horrifying and … wholly preventable" famine newly confirmed in Gaza, saying Israel's refusal to allow sufficient aid has caused this "man-made catastrophe".
"The Government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation from deteriorating any further," he said in a statement.
Tanja Fajon, Slovenia’s Foreign Minister, said that dying due to starvation is a "harsh reality" for people in Gaza.
“Famine is the new phase of hell Gaza faces in this man-made catastrophe. This has to stop," she said on X.
John Swinney, Scotland’s first minister, stressed that families and children are dying of starvation, and that this is not just a tragedy, labelling it "genocide in plain sight."
"There must be an immediate ceasefire, urgent aid into Gaza, and sanctions on Israel," he said.
"I think there is no doubt that there is hunger in Gaza,” Josef Hinterseher, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing in Berlin when asked about the newly confirmed famine.
‘Israel committing genocide’
Saudi Arabia also accused Israel of committing genocide against starving civilians in Gaza, describing the famine officially declared in the Palestinian enclave as a “stain on the conscience of humanity.”
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the famine, confirmed by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), is a direct result of systematic crimes committed by the Israeli army, including the obstruction of humanitarian aid and forced displacement of civilians under siege.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its deep concern following the IPC report and the official declaration of famine in Gaza,” the ministry said. It added, “The continuation of these crimes without deterrence or accountability represents a disgrace to the international community.”
Switzerland has stated that immediate and large-scale humanitarian aid is needed to address the severe famine in Gaza.
The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on the social media platform X following the release of a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an observation organisation supported by the United Nations (UN), which confirmed the famine in Gaza City as of 15 August with reasonable evidence.
The post, which noted Switzerland's concern over the confirmation of famine in Gaza City, stated, ‘Urgent and large-scale humanitarian intervention is needed to prevent the famine from deepening and spreading further.’