Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliberately obstructed efforts to secure ceasefire and release of captives from Gaza in agreements with Hamas, a former US official has told Israel's Channel 13, in a bombshell interview.

Matthew Miller, a former State Department spokesperson under Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stressed that Washington debated publicly accusing Netanyahu of being "completely intransigent" but refrained, fearing Hamas would exploit US–Israel divisions.

"We wanted to speak very toughly to the government of Israel behind closed doors, but ultimately not do anything that would make it harder to get to a deal," Miller said.

Miller cited an April 2024 instance where US officials urged Hamas to accept a six-week truce, potentially delaying Israel's Rafah invasion.

At the same time, Netanyahu declared Israel would enter Rafah "whether there was a ceasefire or not."

Miller stated the comment undermined the leverage mediators required.

"You can imagine how much harder that made it to get a deal over the line… [as it removed] the chief motivation [for Hamas] to agree to a deal."

'We were so close to getting a deal'

In May, then US President Joe Biden revealed details of a tentative deal hours after Netanyahu signed off, hoping to "box the prime minister in" and prevent backtracking.

Israeli officials then leaked claims suggesting Biden had misrepresented Netanyahu’s position, stalling momentum.

By July, Hamas had responded positively to US proposals.

But Netanyahu delayed nearly a month before demanding Israeli military remain in the Philadelphi Corridor (Saladin Axis) on Gaza's border with Egypt.

US officials described the move as the most damaging shift, collapsing near-final talks.

"It is consistent with the pattern we saw for many months. They [Israelis] were always looking for ways to add conditions or make the terms more difficult," Miller said.