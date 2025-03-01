Ukraine and the UK signed a loan agreement that will be "directed toward weapons production in Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The Ukrainian president stated in an X post on Saturday that he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had "a meaningful and warm meeting," where they discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and Europe, joint coordination, steps to strengthen Ukraine's position vis-a-vis Russia, and ending the war with a just peace and security guarantees.

Stating that Starmer gave "a principled statement of support," he noted that the agreement "will enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets."

"The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice – the one who started the war must be the one to pay," added Zelenskyy.

Expressing appreciation for the UK government and people for their "tremendous" support since the onset of the war, the president noted his satisfaction "to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all."

Zelenskyy will also meet King Charles on Sunday.

The meetings in the UK come after a heated exchange on Friday between Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

Trump criticised the Ukrainian leader's attitude during the exchange while Zelenskyy expressed his expectation of support for his country.