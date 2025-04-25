WAR ON GAZA
Norway formally opens diplomatic ties with the State of Palestine
Palestinian ambassador presents credentials to Norwegian King Harald in Oslo amid mounting war crimes accusations against Israel.
Norway has formally established diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine. / Photo: Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
April 25, 2025

Norway announced that it is officially establishing diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine on Thursday, a significant move by the European country amid Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The announcement coincided with the formal presentation of credentials by the newly appointed Palestinian Ambassador to Norway, Marie Sedin.

In a ceremonial event held at the Royal Palace, Ambassador Sedin presented her credentials to His Majesty King Harald of Norway.

Norway's official recognition of Palestine will give a diplomatic venue in Oslo and represent an important gesture of goodwill between the two nations.

Including Norway, 13 European states have formally recognised the State of Palestine as a sovereign state, while 148 out of 193 UN member states have also formally recognised Palestine.

Right for Palestinian independence

Norway decided to recognise Palestine as a state on May 22 last year, as Israel intensified its relentless attacks on Gaza, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Norway has repeatedly stated that Palestinians have the right to independence and self-determination.

Oslo also supports a two-state solution, where both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace within their own states.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 51,200 Palestinians in its genocidal war on Gaza with hundreds of thousands more wounded.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military attacks in the enclave.

The International Criminal Court also issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Norway became the first European country to publicly announce that it would arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they entered the Nordic country.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
