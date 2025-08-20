TÜRKİYE
1 min read
EV fleet in Türkiye doubles in a year, powered by Togg and charging boom
EVs on Turkish roads have surged past 289,000, while hybrids neared 600,000 by July, reflecting a rapid shift in the nation’s auto market towards electrification.
EV fleet in Türkiye doubles in a year, powered by Togg and charging boom
Türkiye’s domestically produced Togg and its expanding charging network are helping increase the number of EVs in the country. / AA
August 20, 2025

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads more than doubled in a year, rising 120.6 percent to 289,457 units by the end of July, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The surge underscores a rapid shift in consumer preference, supported by Türkiye’s expanding charging network and the rollout of the country’s domestically produced EV brand, Togg.

Out of 16.8 million cars registered nationwide in July, EVs made up 1.7 percent of the fleet. That marks a dramatic rise from just 565 registered EVs in 2015, with the number surpassing 250,000 for the first time last month.

RelatedTRT Global - President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
Recommended

Hybrids surge alongside EVs

Hybrid vehicles have also accelerated in popularity. Registrations climbed from only 23 units in 2011 to 222,328 by the end of 2023, and nearly doubled again to 391,269 in 2024. 

By July 2025, the hybrid fleet had reached 556,995 vehicles, accounting for 3.3 percent of all cars — up from 2.4 percent at the close of last year.

The figures highlight Türkiye’s fast-changing auto market as global and domestic policies push towards electrification, positioning EVs and hybrids as a growing share of the country’s mobility future.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us