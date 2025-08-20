The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads more than doubled in a year, rising 120.6 percent to 289,457 units by the end of July, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The surge underscores a rapid shift in consumer preference, supported by Türkiye’s expanding charging network and the rollout of the country’s domestically produced EV brand, Togg.
Out of 16.8 million cars registered nationwide in July, EVs made up 1.7 percent of the fleet. That marks a dramatic rise from just 565 registered EVs in 2015, with the number surpassing 250,000 for the first time last month.
Hybrids surge alongside EVs
Hybrid vehicles have also accelerated in popularity. Registrations climbed from only 23 units in 2011 to 222,328 by the end of 2023, and nearly doubled again to 391,269 in 2024.
By July 2025, the hybrid fleet had reached 556,995 vehicles, accounting for 3.3 percent of all cars — up from 2.4 percent at the close of last year.
The figures highlight Türkiye’s fast-changing auto market as global and domestic policies push towards electrification, positioning EVs and hybrids as a growing share of the country’s mobility future.