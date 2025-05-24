US
Bedeviled by leaks, Hegseth imposes tighter press restrictions at Pentagon
Reporters will now require escorts to access large parts of Pentagon, including senior leadership offices, as US defence chief Pete Hegseth cites national security risks in new measures criticised as press suppression.
Press association says Hegseth's measures appear to be "attack on freedom of the press". / AFP
May 24, 2025

Bedevilled by media leaks during his short tenure, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued sweeping new restrictions on the press, including barring reporters from entering broad areas of the Pentagon without a government escort — areas previously accessible under past administrations.

The newly restricted zones include Hegseth's office, those of his top aides, and all locations where the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Force maintain press offices within the massive Pentagon complex.

Access to the offices of senior military leadership — including Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine — will now require personal approval from Hegseth and accompaniment by his aides.

The Joint Chiefs' staff has historically maintained close, transparent ties with the press.

Hegseth, a former Fox News Channel commentator, announced the new policy via a post on X late Friday afternoon, just ahead of a holiday weekend. He justified the move as necessary for national security.

"While the department remains committed to transparency, the department is equally obligated to protect [classified intelligence information] and sensitive information, the unauthorised disclosure of which could put the lives of US service members in danger," Hegseth wrote.

The Pentagon Press Association issued a scathing response, linking the move to a pattern of restrictions imposed by Hegseth's office that have hindered media access and coverage.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it. Today's memo by Secretary Hegseth appears to be a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what its military is doing," the association said in a statement.

"The decision to restrict movement of accredited journalists within the Pentagon through non-secured, unclassified hallways is deeply concerning."

Series of high-profile leaks

Under the new rules, journalists will also be required to sign a form committing to the protection of sensitive information, and will be issued new badges that more clearly identify them as members of the press.

It remains unclear whether signing the form will be mandatory for continued access to the building.

The decision follows a series of high-profile leaks that embarrassed the department.

Two months ago, The New York Times reported that billionaire Elon Musk was set to receive a Pentagon briefing on contingency plans in the event of war with China.

The meeting never took place following orders from President Donald Trump, and Hegseth suspended two Pentagon officials pending an investigation.

In another incident, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat where Hegseth discussed military strikes in Yemen. Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz accepted responsibility and was reassigned.

Since Trump returned to office, his administration has adopted a notably aggressive stance toward the media.

This includes FCC investigations into ABC, CBS, and NBC News, and access restrictions for The Associated Press, which are currently the subject of a legal battle.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
