TÜRKİYE
Turkish Red Crescent stood by Gaza from start of Israel’s attack — Erdogan
Turkish Red Crescent has never left Gaza’s people alone during this difficult period, says President Erdogan.
The organisation has never left Gaza’s people alone during this difficult period, Erdogan said. / AA
May 5, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Turkish Red Crescent has stood by Palestinians in Gaza since the start of Israel’s assault on October 7, 2023.

Speaking at the General Assembly of the Turkish Red Crescent in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan emphasised that the organisation has never left Gaza’s people alone during this difficult period.

"We have always seen the Turkish Red Crescent at the forefront not only in our country but also in all crisis areas. It has extended our country's helping hand to people affected by wars in Palestine, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq and many other places.

It has responded to pandemics, natural disasters and areas of deprivation wherever our country's help has been needed. It has touched the lives of refugees, the poor, the victims and the oppressed. In other words, whenever eyes have looked for the Red Crescent, the Turkish Red Crescent has been there with all its means and resources,” he added.

More than 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

The Turkish Red Crescent has launched its 2025 Eid al Adha campaign to deliver sacrificial meat to over 4 million people in need across Türkiye, Gaza, Palestine and 22 countries.

Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid to Gaza amid severe challenges

"Since the beginning of May, humanitarian aid access to Gaza has been blocked. We need access where the gates are open, and humanitarian aid can enter," Turkish Red Crescent President Yilmaz says.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
