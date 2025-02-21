WORLD
2 min read
Far-right AfD hit by donation scandal ahead of Germany’s elections
AfD received $2.46M via straw man in Austria, according to media reports.
Far-right AfD hit by donation scandal ahead of Germany’s elections
AfD officially declared this exact amount as a donation to the German parliament's administration in early February. / DPA
February 21, 2025

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is embroiled in a donation scandal just days before this Sunday's parliamentary elections.

According to an investigation by the German news magazine Spiegel in collaboration with the Austrian daily Der Standard, the scandal involves an advertising campaign for the AfD valued at around $2.46 million (€2.35 million).

The report indicates that Gerhard Dingler, a former member of the far-right Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), acted as a frontman for the donation.

However, the investigation suggests that the true source of the money was Henning Conle, a German-Swiss real estate billionaire from Duisburg, Germany.

Both Spiegel and Der Standard report that Austrian authorities have traced a €2.6 million payment to Dingler before he allegedly made a donation to the AfD.

When Dingler was questioned by his bank about the purpose of the funds, he claimed they were intended for a real estate project. However, shortly afterwards, €2.3 million was transferred from his account to a billboard advertising company in Cologne.

Possibility of money laundering

The two outlets also report that the AfD officially declared this exact amount as a donation to the German parliament's administration in early February.

Austrian authorities are now investigating the possibility of money laundering, with the German Federal Criminal Police Office and the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) also reportedly involved in the case.

The public prosecutor's office in Feldkirch, Austria, has confirmed that it received a complaint regarding the potential money laundering scheme.

Under the German Political Parties Act, "straw man" donations, where the actual donor's identity is concealed, are illegal. If the allegations are proven true, the AfD could face a fine of up to three times the amount of the illegal donation.

In an article published on Wednesday, Spiegel quoted an unnamed spokesperson for the AfD's lead candidate Alice Weidel as saying that the party had not been informed that Dingler was acting as a frontman.

When asked, Dingler had told the AfD that the campaign funds "came from his own assets" and that the payment "was not made on behalf of a third party," the spokesperson added.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us