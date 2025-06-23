BIZTECH
2 min read
Oil prices surge after Tehran mulls shutting Strait of Hormuz
The sharp rise in prices follows a US decision to join Israel in bombing Iran, prompting renewed threats from Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices surge after Tehran mulls shutting Strait of Hormuz
Oil prices surge to five-month high after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites / Reuters
June 23, 2025

Oil prices have jumped following US air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend, sparking fears of a wider regional conflict and potential disruption to energy flows.

Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) both surged more than four percent before paring gains.

Strait of Hormuz under renewed threat

The sharp rise in prices follows a US decision to join Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, prompting renewed threats from Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz — a key oil transit chokepoint that handles roughly one-fifth of global crude shipments.

Iran’s Press TV reported that the Iranian parliament had approved a motion supporting the closure of the Strait.

While Tehran has made similar threats in the past, it has never enacted the move.

RelatedTRT Global - What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it so important for oil?

Analysts warn that even without a full closure, increased tension and perceived risks to shipping routes could lead to higher freight and insurance costs, limiting oil flows out of the region.

"The risks of damage to oil infrastructure have multiplied," said June Goh, senior analyst at Sparta Commodities.

"Shippers will increasingly stay out of the region."

Goldman Sachs said that if the Strait of Hormuz were partially blocked — halving oil flows for a month — Brent prices could briefly spike to $110 per barrel. However, the bank currently assumes no major disruption.

Brent has already climbed 13 percent since the Israel’s war against Iran began on 13 June, while WTI is up around 10 percent.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us