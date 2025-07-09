Elon Musk announced that the priority of the "American Party" he founded will be to make public the files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In a Tuesday night post on X, Musk said that the party's priority will be to release to the public the files related to the case of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in prison while on trial on charges of sexually abusing girls and running a prostitution ring, known as the "Epstein files."

Musk also criticised US President Donald Trump regarding the "Epstein files," saying, "If Trump doesn't release the Epstein files, how can people trust him?"

Last month, Musk posted a claim that Trump's name was in the Epstein files, but he later deleted the post.

Musk's vision

Musk, who fell out with Trump due to the tax cut regulation that sparked controversy in the US public, first shared the idea of ​​establishing a new political party called the "American Party" with the public at the beginning of June.

Musk, who conducted a survey on X regarding the idea of ​​​​forming a new party, referred to the results of the survey and said, "The people have spoken. There is a need for a new political party to represent the middle 80 percent in the United States. And exactly 80 percent of people agree. This is destiny."

Musk also pointed to the poll results in a post on July 5th, saying, "Today, the America Party was founded to give you back your freedom."

Trump Vs Musk

Trump said that he was very disappointed with the statements of Musk, who left his post at the White House as the head of the agency responsible for cutting government costs and made harsh criticism of the tax cut bill on the agenda of Congress.

“Elon and I had a very good relationship, but I don't know if that relationship is going well anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon, even though I helped him a lot,” said Trump.

In response, Musk said, "If it weren't for me, Trump would have lost the election. Democrats would control the House of Representatives and Republicans would have a 51-49 majority in the Senate."