WORLD
2 min read
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Last month, Musk posted claims that Trump's name was in the Epstein files. He later deleted the post.
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk asked. / Photo: AP
July 9, 2025

Elon Musk announced that the priority of the "American Party" he founded will be to make public the files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In a Tuesday night post on X, Musk said that the party's priority will be to release to the public the files related to the case of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in prison while on trial on charges of sexually abusing girls and running a prostitution ring, known as the "Epstein files."

Musk also criticised US President Donald Trump regarding the "Epstein files," saying, "If Trump doesn't release the Epstein files, how can people trust him?"

Last month, Musk posted a claim that Trump's name was in the Epstein files, but he later deleted the post.

Musk's vision

Musk, who fell out with Trump due to the tax cut regulation that sparked controversy in the US public, first shared the idea of ​​establishing a new political party called the "American Party" with the public at the beginning of June.

Musk, who conducted a survey on X regarding the idea of ​​​​forming a new party, referred to the results of the survey and said, "The people have spoken. There is a need for a new political party to represent the middle 80 percent in the United States. And exactly 80 percent of people agree. This is destiny."

Musk also pointed to the poll results in a post on July 5th, saying, "Today, the America Party was founded to give you back your freedom."

Trump Vs Musk

Trump said that he was very disappointed with the statements of Musk, who left his post at the White House as the head of the agency responsible for cutting government costs and made harsh criticism of the tax cut bill on the agenda of Congress.

“Elon and I had a very good relationship, but I don't know if that relationship is going well anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon, even though I helped him a lot,” said Trump.

In response, Musk said, "If it weren't for me, Trump would have lost the election. Democrats would control the House of Representatives and Republicans would have a 51-49 majority in the Senate."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us