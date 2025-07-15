Türkiye has condemned Israel's military intervention in recent developments in southern Syria, urging that the attacks be urgently halted, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"We condemn Israel’s use of military force to intervene in the recent developments in the south of Syria and emphasise that these attacks must cease immediately," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maintaining stability and security in Syria primarily benefits the Syrian people, along with the neighbouring countries and the broader region, the statement further reads.

"Accordingly, the steps taken by the Syrian government to establish security across the country and strengthen its presence should be supported," it added.

Violation of territorial sovereignty

Israel launched strikes on southern Syria, in violation of its neighbour’s territorial sovereignty, after Syrian forces entered Suwayda to maintain order.



Israel announced its strikes shortly after Syria’s defence minister declared a ceasefire in Suwayda city on Tuesday following negotiations with local community leaders.



“To all units operating within Suwayda city, we announce a complete ceasefire following an agreement with the city’s elders and dignitaries,” he said on X.



However, he specified that Syrian forces would respond only to direct attacks or sources of gunfire from “outlaw groups.”