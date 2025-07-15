WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
'Steps taken by the Syrian government to establish security across the country, strengthen its presence should be supported,' says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Türkiye condemns Israeli military intervention in southern Syria / AA
July 15, 2025

Türkiye has condemned Israel's military intervention in recent developments in southern Syria, urging that the attacks be urgently halted, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"We condemn Israel’s use of military force to intervene in the recent developments in the south of Syria and emphasise that these attacks must cease immediately," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maintaining stability and security in Syria primarily benefits the Syrian people, along with the neighbouring countries and the broader region, the statement further reads.

"Accordingly, the steps taken by the Syrian government to establish security across the country and strengthen its presence should be supported," it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases

Violation of territorial sovereignty

Israel launched strikes on southern Syria, in violation of its neighbour’s territorial sovereignty, after Syrian forces entered Suwayda to maintain order.

Israel announced its strikes shortly after Syria’s defence minister declared a ceasefire in Suwayda city on Tuesday following negotiations with local community leaders.

“To all units operating within Suwayda city, we announce a complete ceasefire following an agreement with the city’s elders and dignitaries,” he said on X.

However, he specified that Syrian forces would respond only to direct attacks or sources of gunfire from “outlaw groups.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us