WORLD
2 min read
Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms country's unity as ‘red line’
‘Any transgression constitutes a departure from the national unity and an attack on Syria’s unified identity,’ a presidential statement says.
Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms country's unity as ‘red line’
The presidency renewed its clear rejection of “any attempts to impose a divisive reality or establish separate entities under the guise of federalism or self-administration without comprehensive national consensus.” / AA
April 27, 2025

Syria has reiterated its firm rejection of any attempt by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the YPG — the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group — to threaten its unity and territorial integrity.

“Recent moves and statements by the SDF leadership, calling for federalism and establishing a separate reality on the ground, clearly contradict the content of the agreement and threaten the country’s unity and territorial integrity,” a presidential statement said on Sunday.

On March 10, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa signed an agreement with Mazloum Abdi, aka Ferhad Abdi Sahin, leader of the SDF, integrating it into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic as a move to reinforce national unity.

The statement described the recent agreement with the SDF leadership as a “positive step toward calm and openness to a comprehensive national solution” and called for its full implementation.

The presidency renewed its clear rejection of “any attempts to impose a divisive reality or establish separate entities under the guise of federalism or self-administration without comprehensive national consensus.”

“The unity of Syria, both its territory and its people, is a red line, and any transgression thereof constitutes a departure from the national unity and an attack on Syria’s unified identity,” the presidency said.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in late January, dissolving the Constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.

TRT Global - Is this the end of SDF? What lies ahead for Syria

The full implementation of the groundbreaking deal aligns with Turkish security interests while Ankara pledges to uphold Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us