In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
CLIMATE
1 min read
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100Forecasters warn of more flooding as rain falls on saturated ground, complicating search efforts.
After floodwaters receded, a dramatically altered landscape was revealed, with uprooted trees, eroded trailers and debris-strewn riverbanks. / AA
July 8, 2025

The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100, as rescuers continued their grim search for people swept away by torrents of water.

Among the dead were at least 27 girls and counsellors who were staying at a youth summer camp on a river when disaster struck over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Forecasters have warned on Monday of more flooding as rain falls on saturated ground, complicating recovery efforts involving helicopters, boats, dogs and some 1,750 personnel.

"There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement Monday, with the number of victims expected to rise.

President Donald Trump confirmed he planned to visit Texas on Friday, as the White House slammed critics claiming his cuts to weather agencies had weakened warning systems.

After floodwaters receded, a dramatically altered landscape was revealed, with uprooted trees, eroded trailers and debris-strewn riverbanks.

Here are some images of the damage and rescue efforts:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us