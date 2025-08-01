WORLD
Trump sends US nuclear submarines to 'appropriate regions' after Medvedev threats
Tensions escalate as US President Trump counters Kremlin rhetoric with a show of force, highlighting growing nuclear brinkmanship amid stalled Ukraine peace efforts.
Trump says that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
August 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed to the appropriate regions in response to what he described as 'foolish and inflammatory' remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote in a social media post on Friday, warning that words “can often lead to unintended consequences.”

The move follows a heated exchange between Trump and Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, after Trump earlier this week gave Moscow a 10-day ultimatum to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face steep tariffs on its exports and those of its trade partners.

TRT Global - Excessive expectations cause Trump's "disappointment" on war with Ukraine, Putin says

A reminder of Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear arsenal

Medvedev lashed out, accusing Trump of playing a “game of ultimatums” and reminding him of Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear arsenal. Trump fired back, warning Medvedev to “watch his words.”

Kremlin officials have dismissed the US president’s threats, with no indication Moscow intends to meet his deadline. 

Trump’s decision to reposition strategic assets marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric amid growing tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war with Ukraine in 2022, Medvedev has become one of the most aggressive voices in Moscow’s leadership, frequently making bellicose statements targeting the West.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
