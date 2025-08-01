US President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed to the appropriate regions in response to what he described as 'foolish and inflammatory' remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote in a social media post on Friday, warning that words “can often lead to unintended consequences.”

The move follows a heated exchange between Trump and Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, after Trump earlier this week gave Moscow a 10-day ultimatum to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face steep tariffs on its exports and those of its trade partners.

A reminder of Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear arsenal