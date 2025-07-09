It’s not war, hunger or disease—but loneliness—that is silently shortening the life span around the world, with hundreds of thousands dying every year because they miss a shoulder to cry on.

In a new report, the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that 1 in 6 people globally suffer from the loneliness epidemic, a condition now blamed for more than 871,000 deaths each year, or about 100 every hour.

The WHO warns that the world is in the midst of a social disconnection crisis with sweeping health, economic, and social consequences. Once considered a personal emotion, loneliness is now being treated as a global health hazard.

“Loneliness is a significant public health concern comparable to tobacco use and obesity,” said Dr Vivek Murthy, Co-chair of the WHO Commission on Social Connection and former US Surgeon General.

In an interview with The Guardian, he described loneliness as “a signal indicating a deficiency essential for survival, namely, social connection,” comparing it to the biological need to eat.

The hidden cost of disconnection

Loneliness, defined as the distress caused by a gap between the social connections people want and what they have, is as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

It raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, and even cognitive decline. Socially isolated people are also more likely to suffer from suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

The consequences spill far beyond health.

Teenagers who report feeling lonely are significantly more likely to receive lower grades or drop out of school.

Adults facing persistent loneliness often struggle to find or hold onto jobs. At a national level, disconnection means billions in lost productivity, rising healthcare costs, and eroded community trust.

“In this age when the possibilities to connect are endless, more and more people are finding themselves isolated and lonely," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Apart from the toll it takes on individuals, families and communities, left unaddressed, loneliness and social isolation will continue to cost society billions in terms of health care, education, and employment,” he added.

Not just a rich-country problem

Contrary to common perception, loneliness is not a problem limited to ageing populations in wealthy nations. In fact, people in low-income countries report far higher levels of loneliness, 24 per cent, compared to 11 per cent in high-income countries.

And among adolescents globally, up to 21 per cent report feeling lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers.

Some of the most vulnerable groups—refugees, migrants, people with disabilities, and ethnic minorities—face additional barriers to connection, including discrimination, poverty, or lack of access to public infrastructure.

“Even in a digitally connected world, many young people feel alone. As technology reshapes our lives, we must ensure it strengthens—not weakens—human connection,” said Chido Mpemba, Commission Co-chair and advisor to the African Union Chairperson.

A call for global reconnection

In response to this escalating crisis, WHO is urging countries to adopt a five-part action plan that includes public engagement to reshape how societies think about human connection.

But the solution doesn’t rest with governments alone.

WHO calls for action at every level: schools, employers, city planners, healthcare providers, and individuals all have a role to play.

From building more parks and libraries to offering therapy or simply taking time to speak to a neighbour, the steps to reduce loneliness are often simple, yet deeply powerful, the health body says.