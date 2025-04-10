BIZTECH
2 min read
China's tariffs against US take effect as the trade war deepens
The US-China trade war worsened with tit-for-tat tariffs and China reaching out to the EU and other nations to stabilize trade.
China's tariffs against US take effect as the trade war deepens
The US and China engage in a tit-for-tat escalation of trade tariffs. / AP
April 10, 2025

China’s 84% tariff in retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s levy hike on Chinese imports came into effect on Thursday amid an escalating trade war between the two global economies.

In a series of tit-for-tat raises, China announced reciprocal tariffs of 34% in response to Trump’s first round of tariffs, rejecting Trump's warning to withdraw them or he would raise theirs again.

With Trump raising tariffs to 104% against Chinese imports, Beijing responded with an 84% duty on US products.

Trump further raised tariffs to 125% on Wednesday.

Beijing has also put 18 US companies on trade restriction lists, along with other countermeasures, as there is no sign of an immediate pause in the simmering trade war between the two countries.

In an apparent bid to mitigate the US tariff woes, China appears to be approaching other nations to shore up trading agreements.

TRT Global - Stocks rebound strongly after Trump tariffs' U-turn

Nikkei, ASX and S&P all see a surge following the US President's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs.

🔗

Beijing-Brussels rapprochement

President Xi Jinping is set to embark on his visit to Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia, next week.

China and the EU also vowed to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, according to Beijing's Commerce Ministry.

The agreement was reached during a virtual meeting between China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, the Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The two discussed various issues, including enhancing China-EU economic and trade cooperation and responses to the US imposition of so-called "reciprocal tariffs."

Sefcovic said the US tariffs have severely impacted international trade, and the EU is willing to work with other WTO members, including China, to ensure the normal operation of international trade, according to Xinhua.

TRT Global - Tariff war could slash US-China trade by 80% — WTO

The World Trade Organization says dividing global economy into two blocks could lead to 7% reduction in global GDP, warning that the least developed countries will be affected the most.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us