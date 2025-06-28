Türkiye has condemned a “heinous” terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed at least 13 Pakistani soldiers and wounded dozens others, including civilians.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack that took place (28 June) in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The attack was carried out on an army convoy in Khadi Market, Mir Ali, local media reported, citing security sources.

Security officials said the coordinated attack occurred when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a bomb disposal unit vehicle of the 22nd Frontier Force Regiment.

The attack was claimed by a faction of the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), locally known as the Pakistani Taliban.

The Pakistani Taliban is not the same as the Afghan Taliban. These are two different entities with contrasting ambitions and their leadership has almost always varied.

The Saturday’s attack is one of the deadliest single-day attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent months in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Following recent attacks on security forces, Pakistan’s military has stepped up intelligence-based operations in the province.

“We will continue to stand in full solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.