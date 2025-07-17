POLITICS
Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after leg swelling and hand bruising
White House discloses diagnosis while responding to recent concerns over swelling in the US President's legs and visible bruising on his hand.
Trump was evaluated after noticing mild swelling in his lower legs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday. / AP
July 17, 2025

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic vein condition, the White House said, following speculation about his heavily bruised hand and swollen legs.

The 79-year-old, who in January 2025 became the oldest person ever to assume the presidency, was found to have "chronic venous insufficiency," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

The widely noted discoloration on Trump's right hand, meanwhile, was "tissue irritation from frequent handshaking" and the use of aspirin as part of a standard cardiovascular treatment, she said.

Presidential physician Sean Barbabella said Trump "remains in excellent health" despite the condition, in a letter released by the White House.

The Republican frequently boasts of his good health and energy levels, while the administration recently even posted an image depicting him as Superman.

Trump has alleged that Democrats covered up the mental and physical decline of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was 82 when he left office in January.

Leavitt's revelations follow widespread online discussions about the president's visibly swollen ankles, seen in particular at the recent FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, and a bruised hand that often appeared to be covered with make-up.

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," Leavitt said, adding that he was examined by White House doctors "out of an abundance of caution."

Ultrasound tests "revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

The condition involves damaged leg veins that fail to keep blood flowing properly.

Leavitt said Trump had asked her to share the diagnosis "in the effort of transparency."

Age-related condition

Dr. Matt Heinz, an internist and hospitalist from Tucson, Arizona, told AFP that chronic venous insufficiency is "pretty common," especially in older adults. It results from vein valves becoming less effective.

"It comes with age, gravity, and obesity doesn't help if that's a condition that people suffer from. I know the president's been losing some weight, though, so I think that’s probably a little better," he said.

The White House pressed home its message that the condition did not pose a serious risk to Trump, saying that "importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease."

Trump had "normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness," added Leavitt.

Presidential health watch

Of the hand bruising issue, Leavitt said: "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."

For months, however, the White House had previously dismissed questions about Trump's bruised hand, saying that it was purely down to handshaking.

The health of US presidents has always been closely watched, but with the White House seeing its two oldest ever occupants since 2017, the scrutiny is now heavier than ever.

Biden's health was a key issue in the 2024 election, and the then-president was forced to drop his campaign for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have issued subpoenas to several Biden aides, including his doctor, to get them to testify in an investigation into the Democrat's mental fitness.

Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in May.

As far as Trump was concerned, his condition was likely to be treated with compression socks, activity, and maybe weight loss, rather than any "invasive" treatment such as prosthetic valves, Heinz said.

Swelling could indicate something more serious such as heart issues "but I don't have that information."

