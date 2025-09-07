WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
‘She is with us’: Global Sumud Flotilla sails for Palestine, honouring Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
Activists say Eygi and thousands of Palestinians were killed by Israel with impunity as the flotilla sails for justice and humanity.
‘She is with us’: Global Sumud Flotilla sails for Palestine, honouring Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
Essential food, medicine, and humanitarian supplies were carried to Gaza by the Global Sumud Flotilla, defying Israel’s naval blockade. / AA
September 7, 2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla marked the first anniversary on Saturday of the death of Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank, honouring her memory in a social media post.

“Aysenur and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and allies have been killed by the Israeli government and occupation over the decades, and they’ve done so with total impunity,” said the post.

The flotilla described its mission as sailing on behalf of those “massacred while standing for humanity and just peace,” and said it views the voyage as “a statement against genocide.”

“We understand that our safety and freedom as humanity are bound to that of Palestine, and we choose action, just as Aysenur did,” it said. “As we sail for Palestine, she is with us.”

Israeli sharpshooter killed Eygi

Recommended

Eygi, 26, was killed on September 6, 2024, by Israeli forces during a protest against illegal Jewish settlements near Nablus.

Video evidence and witness accounts show that Eygi was targeted and killed by an Israeli sniper.

Despite the evidence, the Israeli military’s preliminary findings claimed she was “highly likely” hit “indirectly and unintentionally” as its forces fired at protesters allegedly throwing rocks.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international humanitarian initiative launched in July 2025, consisting of more than 50 vessels from ports like Barcelona, aimed at breaking Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

Its primary goal is to deliver essential aid, such as food, medicine and supplies to Gaza, where famine conditions have been officially declared.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
Islamophobic incidents in Australia 'skyrocketed' since Israel's war in Gaza
China’s newest carrier Fujian sails through Taiwan Strait
Russia, Belarus launch joint military drills as tensions flare with NATO
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
South Korea, NATO hold talks to enhance cybersecurity cooperation
Pakistan loses 7 soldiers in fierce battle as army claims killing 19 terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
Israeli attacks threaten any country seeking peace — Qatar PM
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
Brazil's Supreme Court convicts Bolsonaro of plotting coup, sentencing him to 27 years in jail
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us