The Global Sumud Flotilla marked the first anniversary on Saturday of the death of Turkish-American Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank, honouring her memory in a social media post.

“Aysenur and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and allies have been killed by the Israeli government and occupation over the decades, and they’ve done so with total impunity,” said the post.

The flotilla described its mission as sailing on behalf of those “massacred while standing for humanity and just peace,” and said it views the voyage as “a statement against genocide.”

“We understand that our safety and freedom as humanity are bound to that of Palestine, and we choose action, just as Aysenur did,” it said. “As we sail for Palestine, she is with us.”

Israeli sharpshooter killed Eygi