US Senator Maria Cantwell said on Saturday that she plans to introduce legislation to create a permanent special envoy to investigate killings of American civilians by foreign militaries.

The Democrat from the state of Washington cited the 2024 killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank.

Cantwell said in a social media statement that under her proposed legislation, the special envoy would investigate the killings by foreign militaries or intelligence services since 2024.

"This legislation would also require the Special Envoy to provide support and information to the families of those who were killed, seek foreign government accountability, and provide an annual report to Congress on US Government efforts to get answers for the families of Americans who were killed," she said.