WORLD
2 min read
UN health agency calls for protection of US CDC
The call to protect the US CDC stems from concerns about its independence, credibility, and role in global health security.
UN health agency calls for protection of US CDC
A protester holds a sign outside the CDC in Atlanta as its vaccine advisory panel meets, June 25, 2025. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

The World Health Organization called for the "protection of public health excellence" at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"No institution is perfect and continued improvements are always needed to make sure the latest science and evidence is applied to emerging challenges in real time, but the work of the US CDC has been invaluable and must be protected," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday in a post on X.

His comments come amid leadership changes at the CDC and concerns that decisions by US Health Secretary Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. are putting Americans' health at risk.

RelatedTRT Global - Kennedy calls US 'sickest country in the world' in fiery senate hearing
Recommended

Ghebreyesus did not echo those concerns or calls by some for Kennedy to resign. He instead pointed to how the CDC's reputation as a "center of excellence" has inspired other countries to adopt its best practices.

Ghebreyesus said the WHO's longtime relationship with the CDC has ensured that people in the United States and around the world benefited from the best US science "while at the same time providing the US with access to global health data, alerts, experience and guidance from other countries."

The Trump administration has been critical of the WHO for its handling of COVID-19, with Kennedy dismissing the organisation as "moribund."

In January, Trump ordered the United States to leave the WHO.

RelatedTRT World - Trump admin taps RFK Jr. deputy as acting CDC director
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Charlie Kirk shooter suspect released from custody after interrogation: FBI
US marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 with memorial events and community service
Bolsonaro trial split as Brazilian judge votes to acquit ex-president of coup plot
PKK/YPG terrorist organisation targets civilians in Syria
Gen Z backs ex-chief justice Karki to lead Nepal’s political transition
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us