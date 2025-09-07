The war on Gaza is starting to look different these days on the Israeli news.

For most of the past two years, television stations in Israel have paid little attention to suffering Palestinians in Gaza, giving viewers a steady stream of whitewashing stories about Israeli heroism, the agony of hostages’ families and the deaths of soldiers in combat.

But that is changing. In recent months, some Israeli stations have begun to share graphic images of malnourished children and a few deeply reported stories about the difficulties of daily life for Palestinians.

This subtle shift comes as Israel faces unprecedented global outrage over Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, and it reflects deep divisions over whether the military invasion should be halted, though the growing protests and the media coverage have had little effect on Israel’s policies.

“It’s not just truly caring about the situation in Gaza, but also from an Israeli perspective, are we acting correctly in a way that serves the aims of this war?” said Eran Amsalem, a communications professor at Israel’s Hebrew University.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has largely ignored a mass movement calling for an end to the war that is focused on returning the hostages.

After the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas and two years of regional fighting, appeals on behalf of Palestinians have even less traction.

Hamas-led Palestinian resistance forces’ blitz attack shocked Israel.

Around 1200 Israelis were killed in the attack. Of the 251 people taken hostage, 48 remain in Gaza — around 20 of them are believed to be alive — after most others were freed in ceasefires or other deals.

It is seen as the worst attack ever on Israel’s home front and still dominates local newscasts. In the early months, Israelis rallied around the flag after what some called their 9/11, while international media soon shifted focus to the deadly invasion of Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 64,300 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The genocidal offensive has devastated the enclave, which is facing starvation, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals. Its figures are seen as reliable by UN agencies and many independent experts. Israel disputes the figures but has not provided its own.

“During most of the war, the Israeli media really reported very little on the suffering in Gaza or the hunger or destruction,” said Raviv Drucker, a prominent Israeli news anchor. “If they did report it, it’s only from the Israeli perspective," he explained, in terms of how effective it was in “destroying Hamas”.

No journalists from outside, Gaza journalists ‘Hamas members’

Israel has barred international journalists from Gaza since the start of the war, outside of visits organised by the military.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists says it’s the deadliest war zone for reporters the group has ever documented.