‏Israel unveils new training compound in Syria's Golan Heights to simulate war in Lebanon
New training ground designed to replicate urban warfare conditions along the northern front.
The first tactical exercise at the facility was held last week with the participation of the 7th and 401st brigades and the army’s commando school. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

The Israeli army has inaugurated a new training compound in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights that it says is designed to mimic the environment of southern Lebanon in preparation for potential conflict along the northern front.

The site, dubbed the “Lebanon facility,” was officially unveiled on Sunday. The military said it was designed to simulate realistic conditions for soldiers operating in dense, urban terrain, similar to what they would encounter in southern Lebanon.

The first tactical exercise at the facility was held last week, which simulated a joint maneuver where infantry and armored forces advanced together to seize control of the mock village.

Israel launched its attacks in Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

