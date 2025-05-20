AFRICA
Khartoum is fully cleared of RSF: Sudanese army
An army spokesperson announces the "complete clearing" of the capital and vowed continued operations nationwide.
The army reaffirmed its commitment to continue operations "until the last inch of our land is cleansed of every rebel." / AP
16 hours ago

The Sudanese army said that the capital Khartoum is now “completely free” of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), following months of intense warfare.

“We announce today the full clearing of the entire state of Khartoum from any presence of the Al-Dagalo militia and the purification of our national capital from the stain of the rebels,” army spokesperson Nabil Abdullah said in a recorded statement.

“We confirm that the state of Khartoum is completely free of the rebels,” he added.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to continue operations "until the last inch of our land is cleansed of every rebel."

Soldiers posted videos on social media showing army forces inside the Salha area of southern Omdurman, described as the last RSF stronghold in the city.

Other footage purportedly showed weapons caches, drones, and jamming equipment seized by the military in the area.

TRT Global - Sudan’s army advances in central Khartoum amid fighting with rebel faction

Over the past few weeks, the territorial control of the RSF has been shrinking rapidly in favour of the Sudanese army across several states, including Khartoum.

'Crushing' the RSF

The military spokesperson said early on Tuesday that army forces continued “to crush the RSF militia” in the south and west of Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the army’s statement.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, puts the death toll at around 130,000.

TRT Global - Sudan's army captures major market in Omdurman as it extends control

The Sudanese army claims it has captured Souq Libya, one of Sudan's largest and most important commercial hubs.

SOURCE:AA
