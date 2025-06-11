WORLD
2 min read
Anti-Muslim attacks surge 70% in Berlin, report shows
Rights group CLAIM documents 644 anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in 2024, with 64 percent of the victims being women.
Anti-Muslim attacks surge 70% in Berlin, report shows
Demonstrators protest against anti-Islam rally in Cologne. / AA
an hour ago

Anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in the German capital nearly doubled in 2024, reaching an alarming 644 incidents, according to a new monitoring report released on Wednesday.

"The new annual report paints an alarming picture for our city," Rima Hanano, rights group CLAIM's co-director, told a news conference in Berlin, calling on authorities to take stronger measures against rising anti-Muslim racism.

"We documented 644 anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 70 percent compared to the previous year. This means almost two anti-Muslim incidents every day here in Berlin,” she said.

Women were particularly targeted in the attacks, accounting for nearly two-thirds of cases (64 percent) where gender was known, Hanano said, adding that many victims were accompanied by their children at the time of the incidents.

The report found that discrimination in schools, housing, and the workplace made up the largest portion of documented cases, followed by verbal attacks.

Hanano emphasised that the documented cases likely represent only a fraction of actual incidents, suggesting the real numbers could be much higher.

RelatedTop German rights institute warns of rising anti-Muslim racism

A rise in anti-Muslim racism

Anti-Muslim racism surged notably after Middle East conflicts intensified, she noted, adding that similar increases were also observed following terrorist attacks in Germany, as politicians and media often framed Muslims as security threats, which created an atmosphere of suspicion and discrimination.

"Muslims were repeatedly placed under general suspicion and portrayed as a security problem," Hanano said.

“Some people feel encouraged and legitimised by such debates and discourse. And what's really disturbing is that even children and youth are being attacked on the streets, both verbally and physically.”

Germany has Western Europe's second-largest Muslim population after France, with nearly 5.5 million Muslims among its nearly 84 million residents.

In recent years, the country has seen a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence, driven by far-right political parties and movements, including the opposition Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

RelatedHuman Rights Watch urges Germany to combat surging anti-Muslim hate crimes
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US, China agree on trade 'framework' after London talks
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
41 Israeli army personnel renounce military service, call Gaza carnage 'Netanyahu's survival war'
Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings, gun attacks
Iran says new round of US talks planned for Sunday
IMF makes first official visit to Syria since 2009: statement
Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
North African aid convoy enters Libya en route to Israel-besieged Gaza
Deadly bombings, gun attacks rock Colombia's Cali
Russia, Ukraine conduct second round of POW exchange
French senators back law to rein in ultra fast-fashion
In pictures: Rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests sweeps Austin, Texas
Marines arrive in Los Angeles under Trump orders as protests spread to other US cities
Germany's AfD harbours growing number of extremists: spy agency
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us